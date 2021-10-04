Victoria-based merchant hosting 23rd annual Thanksgiving dinners

Those in need can dine in Victoria, Nanaimo and Campbell River, courtesy Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress

Gordy Dodd has been hosting special dinners for vulnerable members of the community for more than two decades. His company is doing so again for Thanksgiving, in Victoria on Oct. 8 at Our Place (shown here during a previous dinner), and in Nanaimo and Campbell River, also next week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress is giving back to the community in which it does business for a 23rd year, with three Thanksgiving meals across the Island.

The family-run franchise of 44 years is facilitating the annual dinners for those communities’ “most vulnerable citizens,” including at Victoria’s Our Place Society. Listed as a “grab-and-go” style event, it is available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.

Other Thanksgiving meals will be served Oct. 5 in Nanaimo at St. Paul’s Anglican Church from 4 to 7 p.m., and Oct. 6 in Campbell River at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Family, friends honour lost friend with thanks dinner

“The Dodd family’s commitment to being involved in each of the communities they serve sets them apart, in that being local and helping others is a part of their core mission,” the company stated in a release.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Charity and DonationsOur PlaceSalvation Army