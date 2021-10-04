Victoria-based merchant hosting 23rd annual Thanksgiving dinners

Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress is giving back to the community in which it does business for a 23rd year, with three Thanksgiving meals across the Island.
The family-run franchise of 44 years is facilitating the annual dinners for those communities’ “most vulnerable citizens,” including at Victoria’s Our Place Society. Listed as a “grab-and-go” style event, it is available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.
Other Thanksgiving meals will be served Oct. 5 in Nanaimo at St. Paul’s Anglican Church from 4 to 7 p.m., and Oct. 6 in Campbell River at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
“The Dodd family’s commitment to being involved in each of the communities they serve sets them apart, in that being local and helping others is a part of their core mission,” the company stated in a release.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.