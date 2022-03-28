Victoria Beer Week raises a glass April 1 after two-year hiatus

8th edition of event features 18 events over 9 days, from tastings to how-tos

Cold brew lovers across the region are invited back to Victoria Beer Week, beginning this Friday (April 1) to enjoy a variety of lager and ale-related fun.

The annual festival celebrating Victoria’s craft beer culture returns for an eighth time after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The Victoria Beer Society-run event will showcase 18 events over nine days and features a full curriculum of beer school classes.

The first and last nights’ events will take place at Victoria Beer Week’s new flagship location at the Powerhouse, located at 2110 Store St.

Other events include Dubbel Down at the Victoria Public Market, an event that focuses on Belgian-style beers and cuisine; Pint Sized Stories, a craft beer improv night by Paper Street Theatre and Wes Borg; and Barrels and Casks, which focuses on cask-conditioned and barrel-aged beers.

For attendees looking to learn about beer, an educational program offers a homebrewing workshop, intro to brewing ingredients and other informative opportunities.

New for Victoria Beer Week is an event called Gnome Quest – a city-wide scavenger hunt that encourages attendees to find gnome statues in locations throughout the city. When gnomes are found, a QR code can be scanned to add that gnome to a dashboard for points through the Gnome Quest app. Each time a player finds a gnome or checks in at a brewery, they will be entered to win a pair of VIP tickets to the finale event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit victoriabeersociety.com.

