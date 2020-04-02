Victoria brewery throws support behind still-operating restaurants

Greater Victoria restaurants are among the many businesses struggling these days in the wake of public health orders to stay home and self-isolate to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But many of them have retooled and have begun offering pickup service and/or home delivery as a way to maintain a flow of revenue.

One local brewery is doing its part to promote local restaurants offering such services and adding to the mix by suggesting pairings with its craft beers. This week Vancouver Island Brewery launched #TakeOutTuesday to honour those businesses that are working to keep restaurant-quality food available for local diners.

Each Tuesday, VIB will use its Facebook and Instagram pages to highlight these local restaurants, to give them a plug and keep their names in the public’s mind.

“A lot of people and businesses are struggling right now and we wanted to do our part and support our community,” says brewery general manager David Nicholls.

As a perk for their own employees and to further help local eateries, VIB is providing staff with $25 per week to spend at a local restaurant.

“These initiatives will allow us to show our staff love while simultaneously helping other local restaurants that have been forced to close their dine-in services,” Nicholls adds. “We’re all in this together, so we want to make sure we’re helping our fellow small businesses; at the same time thanking our incredibly hardworking team.”

Like many of its counterparts in Greater Victoria adhering to social distancing public health practices, the brewery is using its online platform to provide home deliveries (free delivery for orders over $40). And a contactless drive-up service at their location at Government and Bay streets allows customers to honk twice to make a carside order, upon which VIB staff deliver the beer right into your trunk. Payments are by card, using the contactless tap.

For more information visit vibrewing.com or call 250-361-0007.



