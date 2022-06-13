StoryPath, featuring pages of stories displayed at businesses across Victoria, celebrates writers aged 8 to 12 now through June 18. (Courtesy Story Studio)

StoryPath, featuring pages of stories displayed at businesses across Victoria, celebrates writers aged 8 to 12 now through June 18. (Courtesy Story Studio)

Victoria businesses showcase stories page-by-page with StoryPath

Literary scavenger hunt shares storytelling of local youth

Windows and doors of Victoria businesses tell tales through the eyes of youth as part of the second annual free StoryPath event, celebrating writers aged 8 to 12 on now through June 18.

Set up similar to a scavenger hunt, a single page of each story is posted in a different window. The hunt provides an opportunity for families to engage in reading while walking through Victoria neighbourhoods, and promotes literacy, outdoor physical activity and community involvement.

This year 22 businesses and organizations from Vic West to downtown Victoria are participating.

Story Studio, which hosts this event, is a Victoria-based charity designed to inspire, educate and empower young writers through storytelling.

The featured stories were written by youth in programs that Story Studio runs with community partners, including the Greater Victoria Public Library, the Victoria Literacy Connection, Child Care Resource and Referral and School District 61.

The week and celebration event are free, thanks to donors, local businesses and community organizations. The finale celebration, with prizes, activities and more, is at Russell Books on June 18 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Visit storystudio.ca/storypath to learn more.

READ ALSO: People feel four times safer at night in downtown Victoria than they did in 2014

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CommunityVictoria

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer sports?

Just Posted

sig
Council this week: Sooke staff urge councillors to deny variance for housing project

Work has started on upgrading the University of Victoria transit exchange, including upgrades to shelters and bike lockups. (Courtesy BC Transit)
UVic transit exchange to get $4.5M upgrade over the summer

StoryPath, featuring pages of stories displayed at businesses across Victoria, celebrates writers aged 8 to 12 now through June 18. (Courtesy Story Studio)
Victoria businesses showcase stories page-by-page with StoryPath

Rom Van Stolk, owner of North Saanich’s Cedar Grove Marina, president of Custom Yacht Sales and vice-president of British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association, stands by a fully electric boat with a price tag of $300,000 that would be subject to the proposed luxury tax for boats by the federal government. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Local marine jobs in Sidney / North Saanich in crosshair of federal luxury tax