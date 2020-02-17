Cpt. Jacqueline Zweng (Left) receives the Paul Harris Fellowship from Kim McGowan and Gerald Pash of the Rotary Club of Victoria. (File Contributed/ John W. Penner)

Victoria Canadian Forces member honored with exceptional Rotary Club award

Capt. Jacqueline Zweng is the Western Canada Ambassador of Wounded Warriors Canada

A Victoria member of the Canadian Armed Forces was awarded the highest honour from the Rotary Club of Victoria available to non-Rotary members.

Capt. Jacqueline Zweng, who is the Western Canada Ambassador of Wounded Warriors Canada, received the Paul Harris Fellowship during the Wounded Warriors Gala on Feb. 8.

After a difficult battle with breast cancer, Zweng turned her attention to work with the Wounded Warriors to support traumatically-injured Canadian Forces members and civilian first responders.

ALSO READ: Women in recovery to benefit from Sidney Rotary Club raffle

In between her treatments she also participated in fundraising runs and bicycle tours for the organization, and served as the director of the BC Wounded Warriors Run and the Highway of Heroes Bike Ride. She also led the Battlefield Bike Ride in Europe.

Rotary Club of Victoria president Gerald Pash, with past president Kim McGowan, made the presentation, which includes a certificate, lapel pin and medallion. Usually award recipients are Rotarians, but on rare occasions non-Rotarians may be recognized for their exceptional contributions.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Rotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HarbourCats team up with Bastion Books to bring back Harvey’s Reading Club
Next story
Two messages during Pink Shirt Day

Just Posted

Two-vehicle crash in Langford sends one to hospital Monday morning

Driver sent to hospital with unspecified injuries

Recent arrests skim surface of Victoria’s human trafficking problem

Port city makes desirable place for traffickers flying under the radar

Victoria Canadian Forces member honored with exceptional Rotary Club award

Capt. Jacqueline Zweng is the Western Canada Ambassador of Wounded Warriors Canada

Oak Bay athletes rule the slopes at Island ski and snowboard series

Oak Bay boys take top ski, snowboard honours

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Vancouver sends Schaller, Madden, pick to L.A.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

Most Read