Victoria Canadian Forces member honored with exceptional Rotary Club award

Cpt. Jacqueline Zweng (Left) receives the Paul Harris Fellowship from Kim McGowan and Gerald Pash of the Rotary Club of Victoria. (File Contributed/ John W. Penner)

A Victoria member of the Canadian Armed Forces was awarded the highest honour from the Rotary Club of Victoria available to non-Rotary members.

Capt. Jacqueline Zweng, who is the Western Canada Ambassador of Wounded Warriors Canada, received the Paul Harris Fellowship during the Wounded Warriors Gala on Feb. 8.

After a difficult battle with breast cancer, Zweng turned her attention to work with the Wounded Warriors to support traumatically-injured Canadian Forces members and civilian first responders.

In between her treatments she also participated in fundraising runs and bicycle tours for the organization, and served as the director of the BC Wounded Warriors Run and the Highway of Heroes Bike Ride. She also led the Battlefield Bike Ride in Europe.

Rotary Club of Victoria president Gerald Pash, with past president Kim McGowan, made the presentation, which includes a certificate, lapel pin and medallion. Usually award recipients are Rotarians, but on rare occasions non-Rotarians may be recognized for their exceptional contributions.

