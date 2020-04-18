The Victoria Cool Aid Society has launched a fun new fundraising campaigne called #HomeHairChallenge to raise money for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2017, Brian Bates and his friends raised thousands for Cool Aid by shaving their massive manes in the “Beard On, Beard Off” challenge. (Photo contributed by Victoria Cool Aid Society)

Victoria Cool Aid Society launches #HomeHairChallenge

If you’ve had a Britney Spears 2007 moment during these isolating times, here is some reassurance you did it for good reason.

The streets of Greater Victoria may look very different once social distancing comes to an end, as every professional hairdresser’s worst nightmare is about to come true.

The Victoria Cool Aid Society has launched a fun new fundraising campaign called #HomeHairChallenge to raise money for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: More than 600 items donated to the homeless occupants of Topaz Park

“As hair dressers and salons have temporarily shut down, members of the community are left to fend for themselves with personal grooming,” VCAS said in a press release. “This has given rise to the #HomeHairChallenge where people showcase their handiwork by posting before and after pictures of haircuts, dye jobs or other homemade creations using the hashtag #HomeHairChallenge.”

To help get people fired up for the competition, donors Jim Thomson and Kathleen Brandsma offered to shave their noggins in support of the occasion. They also plan to match donations made through the challenge up to $10,000 until April 30.

“We wanted to come up with a way to help the community that would also help people have a bit of fun and create some levity in these serious times,” said Thompson.

If you plan on joining in on the hair action, simply post a before and after photo to Facebook or Instagram using #HomeHairChallenge @VicCoolAid.

“Your donations will provide food security and care for hundreds of people served by Cool Aid,” said VCAS.

Donations to #HomeHairChallenge can be made at CoolAid.org/homehairchallenge.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich mayor helps neighbours mark 66th wedding anniversary amid pandemic

Just Posted

Greater Victoria Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask

Saanich Peninsula firefighters adjust to new pandemic reality while protecting public

Social distancing rules create new realities for firefighters

Victoria Cool Aid Society launches #HomeHairChallenge

If you’ve had a Britney Spears 2007 moment during these isolating times,… Continue reading

B.C. tax relief measures helps residents and municipality, says Sooke mayor

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Sooke eateries adapt to new restrictions

Despite changes due to COVID-19 crisis, they’re ‘pushing through’

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Island mayor confident of small community’s ‘resilience’ in ‘trial’

The mayor of Tahsis believes that nothing can dampen the spirit of this ‘strong’ community as it heads towards its 50th anniversary

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

Artists band together for Islanders in need

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island broadcasts tonight

BC Ferries implements employee’s plan to deliver groceries to central coast

By transfering grocery shopping from Port Hardy store to terminals of Bella Bella and Klemtu, the ferry service reduces the need for travel for residents of remote communities

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

Most Read