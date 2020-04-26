A Victoria councillor has started a bedtime story livestream on weekdays at 8 p.m. Each night, an elected official will share their favourite bedtime story and share it to Facebook. (Facebook/Charlayne Thorton-Joe)

Victoria councillor launches bedtime story livestream to help tired parents

Lineup of elected officials to read their favourite story weekdays at 8 p.m.

A City of Victoria councillor is giving busy parents a moment to catch up on some sleep by starting a bedtime story livestream.

Every weekday night at 8p.m., a Greater Victoria elected official takes to Facebook to share themselves reading their favourite bedtime story. According to organizer Charlayne Thorton-Joe, it’s been a moment of escape for adults and a cherished time for their kids.

“I just want to spread a little bit of joy to help ground us all,” said Thorton-Joe. “It’s been fun to see what our hosts have chosen as their favourite books.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Colwood teachers make drive-thru to say hello to students

The Victoria councillor admits the book she read on livestream, ‘No Such Thing as Far Away’, holds a special place in her heart.

The book follows Michael, a boy whose faced with the disappointment of moving away from Chinatown to a new home. Over time, his grandpa teaches him that there is no such thing as far away, especially when you carry a place with you.

“I didn’t always like the fact that I was Asian growing up,” says Thorton-Joe. “In elementary school, I faced discrimination for being Asian. This book reminds me of my childhood because my grandpa used to work in Chinatown as well.”

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Nightly singalong raises spirits of Victoria neighbourhood

She’s already hosted a bevy of elected officials, including BC’s Minister of Finance Carole James, View Royal mayor David Screech, North Saanich mayor Geoff Orr and Chair of Victoria Regional Transit Commission Susan Brice.

The councillor has prepared a lineup throughout the next month, including BC’s Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham, Oak Bay mayor Kevin Murdoch, and one of her favourite writers, Lisa See.

To watch the bedtime stories live, head over to her Facebook page shortly at 8 p.m. on weekdays.

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of VictoriaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich firefighters adjust to COVID-19 while maintaining community connections

Just Posted

Victoria councillor launches bedtime story livestream to help tired parents

Lineup of elected officials to read their favourite story weekdays at 8 p.m.

Sidney cancels popular outdoor market

Officials also advised cancellation or postponment of summer events involving large gatherings

Physical distancing damaging Garry Oak ecosystem at Uplands says park advocate

Park users asked to use caution and stay on paths

West Shore Parks and Recreation goes ahead with summer camp registration

Registration takes place on May 7

Saanich firefighters adjust to COVID-19 while maintaining community connections

‘They’re not afraid to pull up their socks and carry on,’ deputy fire chief says

Trudeau says too early to discuss ‘immunity passports’ for people recovered from COVID

Trudeau said recovery plans do not hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Caravan demonstrates outside Maple Ridge prisons

Two rural jails are latest to see protesters calling for release of inmates amid COVID pandemic

Vancouver Island RCMP respond to motorcyclist riding bike with ‘likeness’ to a police vehicle

“It is very upsetting seeing this copycat after what has happened in Portapique”

Canada’s top doctor says measures ‘starting to pay off’, even as COVID-19 deaths near 2,500

A total of 45,791 Canadians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA

Group of restaurateurs from around B.C. to show preliminary plan to health officials

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

Some have mused that the oil price plunge signalled the beginning of the end for oil

Nova Scotia mass murder shows the public threat of domestic violence, say experts

The agency recorded 945 intimate partner homicides between 2008 and 2018

Most Read