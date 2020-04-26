Victoria councillor launches bedtime story livestream to help tired parents

Lineup of elected officials to read their favourite story weekdays at 8 p.m.

A Victoria councillor has started a bedtime story livestream on weekdays at 8 p.m. Each night, an elected official will share their favourite bedtime story and share it to Facebook. (Facebook/Charlayne Thorton-Joe)

A City of Victoria councillor is giving busy parents a moment to catch up on some sleep by starting a bedtime story livestream.

Every weekday night at 8p.m., a Greater Victoria elected official takes to Facebook to share themselves reading their favourite bedtime story. According to organizer Charlayne Thorton-Joe, it’s been a moment of escape for adults and a cherished time for their kids.

“I just want to spread a little bit of joy to help ground us all,” said Thorton-Joe. “It’s been fun to see what our hosts have chosen as their favourite books.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Colwood teachers make drive-thru to say hello to students

The Victoria councillor admits the book she read on livestream, ‘No Such Thing as Far Away’, holds a special place in her heart.

The book follows Michael, a boy whose faced with the disappointment of moving away from Chinatown to a new home. Over time, his grandpa teaches him that there is no such thing as far away, especially when you carry a place with you.

“I didn’t always like the fact that I was Asian growing up,” says Thorton-Joe. “In elementary school, I faced discrimination for being Asian. This book reminds me of my childhood because my grandpa used to work in Chinatown as well.”

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Nightly singalong raises spirits of Victoria neighbourhood

She’s already hosted a bevy of elected officials, including BC’s Minister of Finance Carole James, View Royal mayor David Screech, North Saanich mayor Geoff Orr and Chair of Victoria Regional Transit Commission Susan Brice.

The councillor has prepared a lineup throughout the next month, including BC’s Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham, Oak Bay mayor Kevin Murdoch, and one of her favourite writers, Lisa See.

To watch the bedtime stories live, head over to her Facebook page shortly at 8 p.m. on weekdays.

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of VictoriaCoronavirus