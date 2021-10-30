Victoria group honoured for environmental education by Nature Canada

Advocates known collectively as Greater Victoria NatureHood recognized for conservation efforts

A collection of local organizations working together as the Greater Victoria NatureHood has earned a national conservation award for their efforts as guardians of the environment.

Every year, Nature Canada recognizes exemplary organizations and individuals with awards for their hard work and contributions to shared nature protection and restoration, through their dedication to nature-positive solutions within their communities.

Greater Victoria NatureHood was named winner of the Conservation Partner of the Year Award for 2021.

“This creative united community is a network of several organizations that partner together to connect Victoria residents and visitors with the nature that can be found around the region,” Nature Canada announced last week in a release. “Through their work, they’re connecting Canadians with nature and promoting nature-positive values.”

Greater Victoria NatureHood was acknowledged in part for running an online nature program to educate children about the importance of nature and the environment. The organization was also recently recognized with a Hallmark Heritage Society Communications Award for its work commemorating famed bird artist Fenwick Lansdowne.

Partner organizations in the NatureHood include the Bateman Foundation, Birds Canada, the Capital Regional District’s Esquimalt Lagoon Stewardship Initiative, Community Association of Oak Bay, District of Saanich Parks, Eagle Wing Tours, Friends of Shoal Harbour Society, Friends of Victoria Migratory Bird Society, Municipality of Esquimalt/Parks and Recreation, Municipality of Oak Bay/Parks and Recreation, NatureKids BC, Swan Lake/Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary, Victoria Natural History Society, World Fisheries Trust and World Wildlife Canada.

Check out gvnaturehood.com/about for more information. For more on Nature Canada, visit naturecanada.ca

