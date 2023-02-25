Victoria man arrested after trying to flee on an electric scooter

Officers from the Victoria Police Department eventually contained and arrested the man

Victoria Police Department arrested a man after he fled from officers on an electric scooter.

Officers were arresting the man for violating court-ordered conditions and house arrest conditions that prohibited him from being near the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, when he mounted an electric scooter and tried to evade them.

Officers spotted a man violating both house arrest & court-ordered conditions Monday. When they approached to arrest him, he fled on a stand-up electric scooter… …into a parked police car. And arrested. No one was injured #yyj : https://t.co/nQG9c45unY — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 25, 2023

He was unable out-scoot his arrest and eventually collided with a parked police vehicle on Fort Street. He was not injured.

After attempting to flee on foot, officers found the man to be carrying weapons including bear spray, a baton and a knife.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

