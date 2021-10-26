Victoria trails light up for post-Halloween walk in Summit Park

Bring your pumpkins to Summit Park in Victoria on Nov. 1 for a family oriented post-Halloween walk. (Black Press Media file photo)

Organizers encourage visitors to help fund pumpkin removal for composting

The trails of a Victoria Garry oak meadow will alight with jack-o’-lanterns in an event to extend Halloween celebrations one night.

The Summit Park Pumpkin Parade, set for Nov. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., invites residents to bring their carved gourds for display.

Pumpkins will line the paths in Summit Park. If enough neighbours bring pumpkins, they will stretch all the way through the park. Groups are asked to maintain physical distance, and to proceed along the paths one group at a time.

READ ALSO: Saanich conservation group wants to smash local pumpkin tradition

The park is accessible for strollers and wagons (best for hauling heavier pumpkins) at the Topaz Road entrance.

Decaying pumpkins have been an issue in other areas of Greater Victoria, most notably in Mount Doug Park.

Organizers of the Summit Park event take that into account, suggesting a donation of $2 to $5 to cover the cost of removing the pumpkins for composting.

