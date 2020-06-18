Avid Victoria runner Tracey Marshall is running five marathons in five days to raise money for long-term care. (Courtesy of Broadmead Care)

Victoria woman supports seniors with five marathons in five days

Runner fundraising for Broadmead Care homes after mother passes away

A Victoria woman has decided to run five marathons in five days in an effort to raise money and awareness for seniors’ long-term care.

Tracy Marshall’s mother Carol lived at Victoria’s Beckley Farm Lodge until her death in March. Inspired by the care her mother received in her last year of life, Marshall hopes to raise $5,000 for Broadmead Care by running five marathons.

“I was looking for a way to honour the staff at Beckley Farm Lodge, and the memory of my mother,” said Marshall, an avid runner. “I really want to show my gratitude and do something to help. I have done multiple marathons before but not for about five years. It will be a challenge for sure, but I think it is totally doable!”

READ ALSO: Still no COVID-19 cases at Island Health long-term care facilities

Marshall will start on June 18 and run every day until June 22, running the 42.2-kilometre GoodLife Fitness Marathon She will start every day on Menzies Street next to the BC Legislature building, and finishing at the Beckley Farm Lodge (530 Simcoe St.). With help from family and friends, Marshall has already raised more than $2,100.

Broadmead Care offers long-term care and support for people who require every-day assistance. The non-profit has five locations in the Victoria area.

“There is a misconception that care homes are fully funded through the government,” says Lorraine Gee, manager of the Beckley Farm Lodge. “Funding covers the basics, but extras like specialty equipment and programs are only possible through fundraising. We are so grateful and honoured Tracy is doing this to support our residents.”

Supporters can donate to Marshall’s fundraiser online at broadmeadcare.com.

READ ALSO: GoodLife marathon helps enrich lives, share stories

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Camosun student receives prestigious honour for his work in making the school more accessible for all
Next story
Father’s Day walk and run for prostate cancer in Victoria goes virtual

Just Posted

Sooke Region Museum launches online photo archive

Online photo gallery allows people to explore Sooke’s vast history

Victoria woman supports seniors with five marathons in five days

Runner fundraising for Broadmead Care homes after mother passes away

Stranger helps wayward three-year-old View Royal boy find family

Child wandered out of home without parents realizing

West Shore principals hope strength and community mark 2020 grad

Graduation ceremonies, celebrations shift from tradition amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lost family heirloom returned to woman in Central Saanich

‘Young lady’ returns necklace after seeing social media post

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Investigation into murdered teen concluded, says Island RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

Open burning restrictions to be lifted in Coastal Fire Centre

All open fires will be allowed effective at noon on June 19

SOOKE HISTORY: Works foremen kept careful eye on projects from Port Renfrew to Happy Valley Road

Elida Peers | Contributed The Sooke Region has been blessed over the… Continue reading

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

100 supportive housing units to be built in Duncan, N. Cowichan

‘We have the track record that this works’

Most Read