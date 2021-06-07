Photo captured by Victoria’s Robert (Lucky) Budd on June 3 clearly shows Jupiter’s stripes, and one of its moons (photo on right). (Lucky Budd/Twitter)

Victoria writer, now photographer, captures Jupiter in daytime shot

Lucky Budd’s image shared nearly 5,000 times on Twitter

The excitement is twofold for Victoria man Robert (Lucky) Budd. First he got the shot he’d been working for, a daytime capture of Jupiter – with one of its moons also visible.

“I am so totally stoked,” he said, taking to Twitter to share the images.

“I have always wanted to do this!! Whoot whoot!!”

The Victoria resident shared the images and sentiment on June 3. By the morning of June 7 it had been shared nearly 5,000 times.

Budd, a writer and historian who lives just beyond Oak Bay’s borders, is well known for award-winning collaboration books with renowned artist Roy Henry Vickers.

Budd and Vickers, a renowned First Nation artist and storyteller who graduated from Oak Bay High, are the dynamic author duo behind a series of bestselling, breakout board books starting with Hello Humpback!

Most Read