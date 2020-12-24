Colwood’s Nevaeh Bowman, 10, rewrote the lyrics to Jingle Bells to fit what she calls the theme song of 2020. (Chantelle Bowman photo)

VIDEO: Colwood girl rewrites Christmas classic into ‘theme song of 2020’

Songwriter hopes for microphone or MP3 player for Christmas

On a cold December night, 10-year-old Nevaeh Bowman came up with what she calls, “the theme song to 2020,” but following the tune of the Christmas classic, ‘Jingle Bells.’

The Colwood girl cranked out the revised version within 20 minutes, while sitting on the couch in her pajamas and drinking a cup of hot chocolate.

The lyrics, “Oh what fun it is to ride in a one horse open sleigh,” are replaced instead with “When you’re buying presents don’t forget to wear a mask.”

The video is shorter than a minute.

“The message from my song is to stay home and keep socially distanced,” she said. “I just really love singing and it’s fun for me to experiment and write songs. I feel happy when I can write and be creative.”

Nevaeh’s mother Chantelle says for years now, her daughter has been teaching herself songs from cartoons. Lately, she’s been asking her family members to pick a tune, pick a word and she’ll write a song about it.

“The kids don’t really show it. The pandemic affects them, but this is her way to express herself,” said Chantelle. “I’m so proud of her. It’s been building her confidence.”

Looking ahead, Nevaeh will continue baking with her family at home and doing crafts over the holidays. She hopes to get a microphone or an MP3 player for Christmas.

