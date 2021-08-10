VIDEO: Langford hummingbird beats the heat playing in water spray

A screenshot of the hummingbird enjoying the spray as a Langford resident waters.

Reader captures the video as summer temperatures set to rise again in Greater Victoria

Hummingbirds may prefer showers to baths, figures reader Alan Wardell, who captured one frolicking in the spray of a hose.

The bird photographed in Langford wasn’t the only one looking to beat the heat in recent weeks, and temperatures in Greater Victoria are set to rise again next week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts temperatures in the region to hit 31 C on Thursday (Aug. 12).

According to historical data, the record high for Aug. 12 is 27 C, reached in 2014 and 2016, with the record low being 10.2 in 2020. The Aug. 11 record high, however, is 30.8 C, also set in 2014.

This week last year saw lows in the 10 C to 11 C range, with overnight lows next week expected to range between 13 C and 15 C.

READ ALSO: Invasive lizard population spreads across Vancouver Island (video)

How do you handle heat? How about your pets? Let us know! Email images and video to editor@goldstreamgazette.com.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

EnvironmentWest ShoreWildlife