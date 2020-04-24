VIDEO: Rugby Canada players join launch of community relief fund for Vancouver Islanders

Initiative aims to help those who have ‘fallen through the cracks’ of federal assistance

A handful of Team Canada Rugby Sevens players have joined a community relief fund initiative to support Vancouver Islanders who need financial assistance during COVID-19. As of April 24, they’ve raised over $5,000 of their $15,000 goal. (Twitter/@RugbyCanada)

A ‘one size fits all’ method works for many situations, but when it comes to financial aid, a group of Victoria women believe it isn’t enough.

“Vancouver Island is weathering a storm, but we don’t all have the same resources to keep us safe,” said Pamphinette Buisa, a Canadian rugby sevens player in a fundraising video.

Buisa, alongside other Rugby teammates and a host of organizers have come together to form Vancouver Island Steps Up, a community relief fund.

Vancouver Islanders who haven’t been financially supported by the federal government now have a new way to potentially receive money thanks to the grassroots initiative.

It’s an open application process. Through a Google form, applicants are asked to submit their financial aid request, current location on Vancouver Island, financial situation and access to government benefits. Then, a panel will sort through potential recipients to determine who has the greatest need. Grants will be distributed by e-transfer.

Notably, the amount of funds given out depends completely on how much money is raised. As of April 24, their GoFundMe page hit just over $5,600 of their $15,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can visit gofundme.com/f/vanisle-steps-up-community-relief-fund.

