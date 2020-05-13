VIDEO: West Shore RCMP officer and canine partner featured in video

Cpl. Sansome and police dog Erik star in National Police Week video

A West Shore RCMP officer and his four-legged partner starred in an RCMP video celebrating National Police Week on Wednesday.

Cpl. Melvin Sansome and police dog Erik, both members of the West Shore RCMP and South Island Police Dog Services, offer insight into their training, tasks and day-to-day work.

“Best part of my job, obviously, is working with the dog,” Sansome says. “The dog’s a lot of fun. It’s fun to watch the quirkiness of the dog, the way he approaches things. It’s really cool to see him actually doing a task and to see him locate a gun, or locate drugs or find somebody that’s missing.”

National Police Week is a public education campaign that runs from May 10 to 16. Starting in 1970, the occasion is a way for police to connect with communities and increase awareness about their services and duties.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP seizes 2,400 doses worth of fentanyl in Langford drug bust

