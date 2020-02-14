Volunteers give Victoria’s vulnerable women makeovers for Valentine’s Day

Makeup artist Jennifer Beattie (left) gave Renee Robin Joshnny a makeover for the annual Beauty Day at Our Place. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

More than 50 Victoria women poured into the Our Place Society for its 10th annual Beauty Day event on Valentine’s Day.

The special day focuses on giving vulnerable women the chance to feel pampered and positive, with volunteers offering hair, makeup and nail services, as well as tarot readings and massages. Door prizes, make up bags, jewelry and healthy snacks were also available, all by donation.

The event came together thanks to coordinator Erin Stott.

“Ten years ago I was a family member here … I was living on the street, so I understand what it’s like to just have to survive day to day and not get this opportunity to feel good,” Stott said. “After a day like this, you just feel a little lifted. It’s something that they don’t usually get… they need to know that people still love them regardless of what’s going on or where they are at in their lives.”

Renee Robin Joshnny got her makeup done for the first time in years by volunteer makeup artist, Jennifer Beattie.

“It makes me feel more mature,” Joshnny said. “Like I’m acting my age, not my shoe size. I feel a little taller.”

Denise S. was getting her hair curled ahead of her upcoming birthday, a first in years.

“It makes me feel like someone cares,” she said.

Joanne Thomas heard about the day from her priest, and was looking to get everything done: hair, makeup, nails and a massage. Her favourite part, however, was the company.

“I’m most looking forward to spending time with the ladies. It’s nice to be around them and feel safe,” Thomas said.

Erin Bradley is a freelance makeup and hair artist, and has worked with Our Place for the event for at least five years.

“It’s super fun, it’s a nice day to just give back because everyone deserves to feel pampered and special,” Bradley said.

Our Place also hosts Handsome Day for men, with the event coming up again this year in June.

