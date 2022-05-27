Volunteers needed for Sooke Fall Fair

In two years since the pandemic began, Sooke is holding its first full fair. The fall fair is on Sept. 10-11 at the Sooke Community Hall. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The only thing that makes the Sooke Fall Fair better is knowing that you helped make it possible.

As always, the success of the event relies on support from volunteers.

“We’re looking for volunteers to assist with everything from managing entries to decorating,” said Ida McDonald, the fall fair society’s vice-president.

In two years since the pandemic began, Sooke is holding its first full fair. The fall fair is on Sept. 10-11 at the Sooke Community Hall.

“You can volunteer anywhere from two hours to be a full-time volunteer,” said Sandy Bowie, the society’s treasurer. “It really depends on what people want to put into it,” she said.

The society is especially looking for volunteer, marketing and public relations coordinators, and site manager. Section heads for junior hobbies and pre-school competitions are also needed.

This year’s fall fair theme is the Perfect Pumpkin Patch.

The fall fair brochure will be available at local grocery stores and online in mid-June. There are more than 1,000 competition classes this year.

The Sooke Fall Fair has been in existence for 109 years. It has run continuously since 1950.

For more information on volunteering, you can call 642-4110 or email sookefallfairemail@gmail.com.

