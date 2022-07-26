Dragon boaters paddle for the finish line during a previous race event. The upcoming Vancouver Island International Dragon Boat Festival, on Aug. 6 and 7, is in need of volunteers to help stage this inaugural event. (Courtesy Fairway Gorge Paddling Club)

Volunteers needed for upcoming Island dragon boat festival in Victoria

Inaugural meet Aug. 6 and 7 part of the Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Race Series

Victoria-based Fairway Gorge Paddling Club is gearing up to host the first-ever Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Festival and is looking for volunteers in a number of areas to help stage the event next month.

Athletes from across British Columbia will compete at the festival, slated for Aug. 6 and 7 on the Gorge Waterway near the Bay Street bridge, with racing, food trucks, music, live entertainment, and cultural displays part of the weekend package.

Volunteers are asked to be available from Aug. 5 to 7.

“We’re looking for positive people willing to help out with dock duties, site duties, and the dozens of other tasks it takes to produce a great festival,” Kyle Chow, the club’s senior manager of operations and events, said in a release. “Volunteers will be joining a team of trained professionals who’ll guide them throughout the event.”

The festival is looking for help with setup, site support, environmental crew to keep the site tidy, dock people to help paddlers in and out of boats, marshalling of teams to be race ready, volunteer support and teardown.

The festival, along with the entertainment, is free to watch for spectators.

To sign up as a volunteer, fill out a form at fgpcshop.com/VIDBFvolunteers. For other information on the festival, including what’s involved for teams still looking to register, visit fgpaddle.com and find the 2022 dragon boat festivals link under the Races heading.

