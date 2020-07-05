The Gordy Dodd 10th annual Walk for Peace in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

Walk for Peace takes a virtual turn for Victoria Hospice

Residents can still register for Gordy Dodd’s 11th annual fundraiser

Gordy Dodd’s 11th annual Walk for Peace is going virtual.

The annual event was scheduled for July 26 and feature residents walking five kilometres while raising funds for Victoria Hospice.

Considering the ongoing health risks associated with COVID-19, this year’s gathering at Beacon Hill Park supporting Victoria Hospice is postponed until 2021.

But residents can still participate by joining the virtual Victoria Hospice Facebook Event, donating at Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress, 715 Finlayson St. and by walking the usual five-kilometre distance between now and July 26.

The walk is inspired by Sikhism founder Siri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who preached a message of peace and love, regardless of caste, religion or gender.

Over the past decade, Gordy Dodd’s Walk for Peace has raised more than $50,000 for Victoria Hospice and end-of-life care.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay woman retires from 34-year call of Victoria Hospice work

“He taught us the importance of having love and respect for others with different beliefs, so that our own children could be raised in this same peaceful way for generations,” Dodd said in a news release.

People have been asking about the walk, said Dodd. “It means they’re thinking about the walk and its message.”

READ ALSO: David Black donates film fees to charity

Victoria Hospice provides end-of-life care and comfort for patients and families in Greater Victoria and relies heavily on community events for about half its annual operating costs.

“In a time when we are not able to gather for larger community events, it brings comfort and care to our patients and families when community support, even virtually, takes place,” said Anita Rozell, development officer, community events at Victoria Hospice.

READ ALSO: Long days and giving back, revisiting Dodd's 1977 start in the furniture biz


Coronavirus

