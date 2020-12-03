Watch Messiah at home with the Sooke Philharmonic

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will release an online Christmas concert featuring two choruses from Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 12.

Conducted by Nicholas Fairbank, 24 singers and 23 orchestral players participate in SPO’s third physically-distanced concert.

From Part 1 of Messiah, the repertoire includes two of the most popular Christmas songs: And the Glory of the Lord and His Yoke Is Easy.

“This virtual concert is a way of music-making together under the present circumstances,” Fairbank said. “We’re creating a performance that can reach far and wide, bringing joy to families this holiday season.”

Each singer and player is recording their part independently while listening to and watching a backing track conducted by Fairbank. Using video editing software, Fairbank will assemble all 47 audio and video recordings to create the finished product, made available to the public on www.sookephil.ca.

This concert is the third virtual release of the SPO since the pandemic. In October, the first was the inaugural performance of the Voces Intimae string quartet, and the second in November, featuring four chamber ensembles. Videos are also available to stream at www.sookephil.ca.

Audiences watching the videos are encouraged to donate to the SPO. Contributions over $25 will receive a tax receipt.



