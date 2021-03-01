Camosun Cares hampers will be delivered weekly to students for a period of nine weeks. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)

Weekly care hampers offered to Camosun College students in need

The Camosun Cares hamper delivers fresh produce, prepared meals, hygiene products and even recipes

Camosun College students struggling to meet the challenges brought about by COVID-19 could soon find support delivered right to their doorstep.

Weekly care hampers, featuring fresh produce, tasty prepared meals, non-perishable food items, hygiene products, and even easy-to-follow recipes, are available to any student who requests them — on a first-come basis.

“The hampers initiative exemplifies the values of Camosun College,” said Camosun College president Sherri Bell. “Camosun is a community of people who care and I’m so pleased to see how many people from different areas of the college have stepped up to make this happen.”

The Camosun Cares hamper program, resuming the first week of March for a period of nine weeks, builds upon the success of the initial run last fall, where college volunteers hand-delivered more than 400 care hampers to students. The program proved helpful to students in need, and the Camosun community and donor partners rallied in support.

“Through community generosity, we’ve received double the contributions this time around,” said Christiaan Bernard, director of Camosun International. “Even though it’s winter and the cost of fresh produce is more expensive, we’ll be able to provide the same level of healthy and fresh produce and overall increase the number of hampers that we can provide, and that’s fantastic.”

The care hampers are generally full of packaged nutritious meals prepared by Culinary Arts, non-perishable food items, fresh produce from local farms and donated hygiene products.

To financially support the care hamper program (a donation of $45 will cover the cost of each hamper), contribute online through the Camosun Foundation. Those wishing to volunteer as delivery drivers can send their name and desired delivery neighborhood to cicarehamper@camosun.ca.

 

Most Read