Well-dressed cyclists set to roll out the Tweed Ride through Oak Bay

Casual tour rides along scenic roads, unexpected shortcuts

After a two-year hiatus, the wheels are in motion for the 2022 Tweed Ride.

Traditionally held in July, the event rolls out Aug. 7 this year. Riders will don their finest tweed, or reasonable facsimile, and shine their rides before setting off at noon from Willows Beach.

Just shy of 10 kilometres, the group ride tours through residential streets – showcasing foliage and shoreline and some unusual shortcuts before landing back at the beach in time for tea.

The local event is part of a worldwide Tweed Ride movement, started by cyclists in Britain as a slower-paced ride with style. Riders are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy post-ride.

Profits from the Tweed Ride support Bicycles for Humanity. Visit tweedride.ca for tickets.

