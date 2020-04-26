West Shore Parks and Recreation goes ahead with summer camp registration

Summer camp registration at West Shore Parks & Recreation is still going ahead on May 7 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

While the West Shore Parks & Recreation spring and summer activity guide has been put on hold, the summer camp portion has been released online as registration for the camps go forward despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from West Shore Parks & Recreation says summer camp registration is scheduled for May 7 at 8:30 a.m. online or over the phone.

Staff are also looking at new and innovative ways to engage with the community to keep them healthy, happy and entertained while following physical and social distancing measures put in place by the province. A Stay at Home ADVENTurous Calendar was created for the month of April and can be accessed through the West Shore Parks & Recreation Facebook page. The calendar has daily activities for community members to try from the comfort and safety of their own homes and neighbourhoods. Some activities include baking bread, doing a family boot camp, planting a start-up garden, filling a time capsule and making puffy slime.

The month of May has also been deemed Physical Literacy Month by West Shore Parks & Recreation staff to continue with positive physical and community engagement. Throughout May, a series of short videos produced by recreation staff will be released to showcase what physical literacy is, why it is important and how people can become more physically literate.

For more information on summer camp registration and the stay at home family activities, visit West Shore Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram or the westshorerecreation.ca.

