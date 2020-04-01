Westshore Business speaks with Langford Mayor Stew Young about COVID-19 and plans to look at how businesses are dealing with the pandemic. (Pixabay)

West Shore podcast highlights COVID-19 pandemic and local businesses

Westshore Business podcast to look at how businesses handle COVID-19

A West Shore podcast highlights local businesses as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the Western Communities.

The Westshore Business Podcast, co-hosted by local business development professional John Juricic and marketing and communications specialist Kelly Darwin, originally set out to highlight local businesses and the many unique things they’re doing in the communities.

Darwin, who is on the board of the Westshore Chamber of Commerce and is a new member liaison, said there were many new businesses he met with that he felt people didn’t know much about.

“We just wanted to talk about the good things happening on the West Shore,” Darwin said.

Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic came to the forefront of conversations so Darwin and Juricic decided to pivot.

“We asked if we could use our platform to get the message out to people about what they should be doing and what Langford is doing,” Darwin said.

The pair are now recording a podcast every second day with Langford Mayor Stew Young and are getting other politicians and businesses involved.

“Whatever the challenge is, you always hear Langford coming up with the common sense plan to deal with it,” Darwin said.

They plan to loop the local business angle back into the podcast by checking in on the unique ways they are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The podcast has episodes dating back to March of last year with the most recent ones touching on COVID-19. They can be found online at westshorebusiness.com.

CoronavirusSmall BusinessWest Shore

