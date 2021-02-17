What’s on this weekend in Sooke

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

COLDEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR – Bundle up and join in on the second annual walk on Saturday (Feb. 20). The walk, sponsored locally by the Sooke Shelter Society, helps fund resources for homeless people. The event starts at Evergreen Centre, beginning at 5 p.m.

Details: cnoy.org

SOOKE COFFEEHOUSE – Folk and country singer Michael Jantzen is the guest performer at the Sooke Folk Music Society’s monthly coffeehouse on Zoom this Saturday (Feb. 20). The music starts at 7 p.m. Donations are appreciated.

Details: sookefolkmusicsociety.com

ART SHOW – The Gallery by Sooke Arts Council presents Mélange, an art show and sale by Francine Boucher, until Feb. 21. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 6596 Sooke Rd.

Details: sookearts.com

VIRTUAL STORYTIME – The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Friday morning. Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Details: virl.bc.ca

HEAD TO THE MUSEUM – Though many museums are closed due to the pandemic, the Sooke Region Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be ready to be intrigued by the artifacts and exhibits, and to have a few thoughtful conversations.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.ca



