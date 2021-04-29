What’s On This Weekend in Sooke

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

The Coast Trail in East Sooke Park is one of the most scenic hiking trails in the region. (Pixabay.com)

ART SHOW – The Gallery By Sooke Arts Council presents Mindfulness in May: The Art of Kindness youth art exhibition, running from May 5 to 16. The exhibition showcases students’ visual art and literary skills from Grade 6 to 12.

FARMERS’ MARKET – The Sooke Country Market has returned to John Phillips Memorial Park for 2021. The market runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT: The Sooke Region Museum hosts the All Sooke Trivia online game every Thursday at 7 p.m. To join the game you need to sign up with your name and email.

WRITERS’ EVENT – The Sooke Regional Spotlight, presented by the Federation of B.C. Writers, feature readings by nine established and emerging Sooke Region authors. The event is online Tuesday (May 4), beginning at 7 p.m.

HIKE: The Coast Trail in East Sooke Park is one of the most scenic hiking trails in the region. The easiest way to access the trial is from Aylard Farm.

