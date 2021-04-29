What’s On This Weekend in Sooke

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.
ART SHOW – The Gallery By Sooke Arts Council presents Mindfulness in May: The Art of Kindness youth art exhibition, running from May 5 to 16. The exhibition showcases students’ visual art and literary skills from Grade 6 to 12.
Details: sookearts.com
FARMERS’ MARKET – The Sooke Country Market has returned to John Phillips Memorial Park for 2021. The market runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Details: sookecountrymarket.com
TRIVIA NIGHT: The Sooke Region Museum hosts the All Sooke Trivia online game every Thursday at 7 p.m. To join the game you need to sign up with your name and email.
Details: sookeregionmuseum.ca
WRITERS’ EVENT – The Sooke Regional Spotlight, presented by the Federation of B.C. Writers, feature readings by nine established and emerging Sooke Region authors. The event is online Tuesday (May 4), beginning at 7 p.m.
Details: bcwriters.ca
HIKE: The Coast Trail in East Sooke Park is one of the most scenic hiking trails in the region. The easiest way to access the trial is from Aylard Farm.
Details: crd.bc.ca/parks
