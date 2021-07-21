What’s on this weekend in Sooke?

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

The Sooke Fine Arts Show takes centre stage until Aug. 2, featuring artist demonstrations, talks, auctions and more. (Pixabay.com)

ART SHOW – The Sooke Fine Arts Show is presented online until Aug. 2, featuring artist demonstrations, talks, auctions and more.

Details: sookefinearts.com

NIGHT MARKET – The Sooke Night Market is every Thursday. On the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum, the market is open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

FARMERS MARKET – The Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

CAR SHOW – Sooke Cars and Coffee is held at the A&W parking lot every Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

Details: Email classicsincanada@shaw.ca

SUNDAY MARKET – The Shirley Country Market is Sunday on the grounds of the Shirley Community Hall. The market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: shirleycommunity.ca/country-market.html

ART GALLERY – Here Comes the Sun members’ show until July 25 at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council, 6596 Sooke Rd. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: sookearts.com

ADULT SOCCER – Adult soccer drop-in every Wednesday at Fred Milne Turf, 7 p.m.

Details: pmckay642@gmail.com

