The Sooke Photo Club Show hosts a show at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council until Aug. 22. (Gunther Schneider - Pixabay.com)

The Sooke Photo Club Show hosts a show at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council until Aug. 22. (Gunther Schneider - Pixabay.com)

What’s On This Weekend In Sooke

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

NIGHT MARKET – The Sooke Night Market is every Thursday. On the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum, the market is open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

SPORTS – The Sooke Basketball Club is hosting a 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday at Journey Middle School.

Details: Email theblighs@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET – The Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

CAR SHOW – Sooke Cars and Coffee is held at the A&W parking lot every Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

Details: Email classicsincanada@shaw.ca

MUSIC – Harmony Project Sooke hosts a classical garden concert on Sunday in a “secret garden” near Otter Point.

Details: Email gswhin@gmail.com

SUNDAY MARKET – The Shirley Country Market is Sunday on the grounds of the Shirley Community Hall. The market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: shirleycommunity.ca/country-market.html

ART GALLERY Sooke Photo Club Show until Aug. 22 at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council, 6596 Sooke Rd. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: sookearts.com

ADULT SOCCER – Adult soccer drop-in every Wednesday at Fred Milne Turf, 7 p.m.

Details: Email pmckay642@gmail.com

•••

Do you have an item for What’s On This Weekend? Email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

community calendarSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Island musician rocks out on drums from rocky heights

Just Posted

Snow White and one of her kittens. (Contributed/SAFARS)
Sooke animal rescue group needs homes for 28 kittens

Ayre Manor staff are fundraising for a motion sensor projector they say will help people with dementia keep their brains engaged. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
High-tech projector aims to help patients with dementia

Victoria police are seeking witnesses of a downtown Victoria stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Witnesses sought to early-morning stabbing in downtown Victoria

Originally set to be unveiled in 2020, a monument honouring the only B.C. pilot and the last Canadian to be awarded the Victoria Cross will be unveiled Sunday (Aug. 8) in North Saanich. (Courtesy BC Aviation Museum)
Aviation museum in North Saanich unveils monument to B.C. pilot killed in Second World War