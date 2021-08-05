What’s On This Weekend In Sooke

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

The Sooke Photo Club Show hosts a show at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council until Aug. 22. (Gunther Schneider - Pixabay.com)

NIGHT MARKET – The Sooke Night Market is every Thursday. On the grounds of the Sooke Region Museum, the market is open from 5 to 8 p.m.

Details: sookeregionmuseum.com

SPORTS – The Sooke Basketball Club is hosting a 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday at Journey Middle School.

Details: Email theblighs@gmail.com

FARMERS MARKET – The Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at John Phillips Memorial Park. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: sookecountrymarket.com

CAR SHOW – Sooke Cars and Coffee is held at the A&W parking lot every Saturday, starting at 6 p.m.

Details: Email classicsincanada@shaw.ca

MUSIC – Harmony Project Sooke hosts a classical garden concert on Sunday in a “secret garden” near Otter Point.

Details: Email gswhin@gmail.com

SUNDAY MARKET – The Shirley Country Market is Sunday on the grounds of the Shirley Community Hall. The market is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Details: shirleycommunity.ca/country-market.html

ART GALLERY – Sooke Photo Club Show until Aug. 22 at the Art Gallery by Sooke Arts Council, 6596 Sooke Rd. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: sookearts.com

ADULT SOCCER – Adult soccer drop-in every Wednesday at Fred Milne Turf, 7 p.m.

Details: Email pmckay642@gmail.com

