What’s On This Weekend in Sooke

The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Friday morning. Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Details: virl.bc.ca. (File - Sooke News Mirror).

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

1. VIRTUAL STORYTIME – The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Friday morning. Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Details: virl.bc.ca

2. ART SHOW: The Sooke Arts Council Gallery presents Emergence – Exploring Change until Sunday (Feb. 7). The art show and sale feature works from arts council members. The gallery is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and located at 6596 Sooke Rd.

Details: sookearts.com

3. HIKING: The Sooke Region is home to countless hiking trails and one of the best is Aylard Farm which weaves around East Sooke Regional Park. The trails feature First Nation petroglyphs, rugged coastline, sandy beaches and magnificent forest.

Details: crd.bc.ca

4. NATURE MAPPING: The Habitat Acquisition Trust (HAT) is offering a free online workshop on Wednesday (Feb. 10) from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for residents who want to learn about the natural features in the region. The workshop will teach residents to use mapping to learn about the natural habitats that exist in their neighbourhood.

Details: hat.bc.ca



