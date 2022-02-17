OPINION SIG

OUR VIEW: Sooke is defined by growth

Even a slowdown in growth will change the community’s character

Statistics Canada released the results of the 2021 census last week, and Sooke, once again, saw another large population burst. Increasingly, growth has come to define Sooke as much as anything else does.

For more than 100 years, Sooke was a quiet rural community, slow-growing, defined by fishing, forestry and farming.

But over the last 20 years, that’s changed. Expanding transportation systems connected the Greater Victoria region more closely, providing commuters opportunities to relocate to the Western Communities and even farther west into Sooke.

RELATED: Sooke grows 16 per cent, tops 15,000 residents

Growth took off in the late 1990s in SunRiver and accelerated even faster in the 2000s with in-fill development going west. Since then, it’s been on a steady upward trajectory.

To a large extent, Sooke’s political culture and business climate are built on steady growth. There have been many bumps in the road, but past councils and provincial governments have also made some wise decisions that have helped channel that growth.

But every stage of growth has also come with challenges. Infrastructure always lags, from roads to schools to community centres to transit. More than that, there isn’t really a plan for what to do when, or if, Sooke’s growth ever slows down for more than a year or two.

Amidst a frenzy of homebuilding – you can’t turn around in Sooke without bumping into a construction zone – it might be odd to be warning about what to do when growth slows.

But everything ends. Even if Sooke keeps growing, a significant reduction in the speed of that growth would be a considerable change. And Sooke would need to decide what kind of a community it will be if not defined by rapid expansion.

ALSO READ: Sooke mayor seeks more public input on official community plan


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada PopulationdevelopmentEditorialsOpinion

Just Posted

Construction continues on an affordable housing complex on Drennan Street in Sooke. (Justin Samanski-Langille - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke aims to slash building permit delay

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team is among the regional policing units under oversight from the new Regional Governance Council for Integrated Police Units. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mayors, province forge new integrated policing governance model for Greater Victoria

The mother of two sisters who were struck by a vehicle in Central Saanich in 2018, is suing the car dealership, owner and driver. The civil trial is underway at the Victoria courthouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mother of Central Saanich crash victims suing dealership, buyer and driver

Trutch Street is named after B.C.’s first lieutenant governor, whose policies displaced Indigenous people across the province. It will soon be renamed Su’it Street. (Google Street View)
Victoria councillors recommend street name change to reflect Lekwungen peoples