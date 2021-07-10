Artists showcasing work in Tillicum Centre storefront in Saanich

A digital painting made with Procreate titled “Lucy - in the Sky with Diamonds” by illustrator Maria Lawrence. These two summer exhibits were made possible by Arts Centre at Cedar Hill coordinator Brenda Weatherston. (Courtesy of Maria Lawrence)

A fresh display of illustrations from the Island Illustrators Society will be on display at the Tillicum Centre in July.

Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds and Other Favourite Songs will feature a selection of visual works in a storefront on the lower level of the Saanich mall starting Tuesday, July 6 and running through July 25. The Beatles’ song of the same name and Gordon Lightfoot’s Rainy Day People are among the tunes four separate artists chose as inspiration for their works.

Artists Marcia Semenoff, Maria Lawrence, Joanne Thomson, Joanell Storm and Kristi Bridgeman have had other works on display in the space since June 15. All but Bridgeman will participate in the new exhibit.

Semenoff, the society president, said her group learned about the vacant storefront space from Arts Centre at Cedar Hill co-ordinator Brenda Weatherston, who was forced by public health restrictions to cancel the Illustrators’ planned September 2020 show at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

“It feels freeing to be able to physically show work again, and when Brenda approached us to do a show, we jumped at the opportunity,” Semenoff stated wrote in an email.

Semenoff said people often turn to music for solace and she hoped to bring colour and respite to visitors with the exhibit.

Visitors can access the exhibit by entering through the lower rear side of the centre between London Drugs and Lowe’s. For more information, visit islandillustrators.org.

