The musicians of the Sidney Concert Band under the conductorship of Bruce Ham will unleash their inner animals on May 29 during their annual spring concert at the Mary Winspear Centre, performing a series of animal-themed pieces. (Photo courtesy of Nicola Hestnes)

The musicians of the Sidney Concert Band under the conductorship of Bruce Ham will unleash their inner animals on May 29 during their annual spring concert at the Mary Winspear Centre, performing a series of animal-themed pieces. (Photo courtesy of Nicola Hestnes)

Carnival of the Animals in town when Sidney Concert Band performs May 29

The Lion King among the selections to be performed at the Mary Winspear Centre

Bruce Ham returns to the podium to conduct the Sidney Concert Band for its annual May concert at the Mary Winspear Centre.

Scheduled for May 29 at 2 p.m., the concert takes its theme from Carnival of the Animals by Romantic French composer Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921). Selections include The Lion King, A Circus Suite, and of course Carnival of the Animals, a humouristic suite emulating the voices of various animals.

RELATED: Sidney Concert Band rings in the Christmas season with SHOAL Centre show

RELATED: Sidney Concert Band raises $1,500 for music education

RELATED: Sidney Concert Band honours veterans with Sunday performance

The concert also features vocalists Nicola Hestnes and Jim Kingham with the Trounce Alley Quartet as special guests. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online at marywinspear.ca or by calling the box office number at 250-656-0275.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Live musicSidney

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Sidney to hear environmental messages from singer-songwriter Leeroy Stagger

Just Posted

Mount Douglas Rams offensive lineman Sebastian Sibbald hopes to showcase his skills at a couple of upcoming football events, including the CFC Prospects Game in Ottawa on May 27. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria, Island football players take their game to the next level

The musicians of the Sidney Concert Band under the conductorship of Bruce Ham will unleash their inner animals on May 29 during their annual spring concert at the Mary Winspear Centre, performing a series of animal-themed pieces. (Photo courtesy of Nicola Hestnes)
Carnival of the Animals in town when Sidney Concert Band performs May 29

Esquimalt’s tree hunt is underway as it looks to identify significant ones in the township. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt wants residents to identify best and biggest trees

Victoria-born and based singer-song writer Leeroy Stagger says he sees the area through a new lens. (Piper Ferguson/Submitted)
Sidney to hear environmental messages from singer-songwriter Leeroy Stagger