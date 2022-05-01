Celtic song and dance storm Oak Bay stage for Mother’s Day performance

The Newcombe Singers celebrate Mother’s Day with Celtic Reflections and dance in Oak Bay this year.
Newcombe is a non-auditioned, mixed choir singing a variety of music in four parts. A comfortable and friendly atmosphere allows members to sing according to individual abilities, develop personal and ensemble skills and have fun.
The choir, formed in 1967, performs a wide variety of musical genres and styles, with a mix of familiar and challenging pieces. This Mother’s Day the focus is Celtic Reflections – Music from the Old World and New.
Choral director Erica Phare-Bergh and accompanist Robert Jan Dukarm lead the group through an afternoon of song, alongside a guest appearance by students of the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.
Celtic Reflections happens Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 1701 Elgin Rd. Tickets are $20 at the door and from choir members. Children under 12 are free.
Visit newcombesingers.ca for more about the group.