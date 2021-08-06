Esquimalt Urban Arts Tour this Saturday features 45 artists

Aug. 7 event will send art lovers on an adventure around the township

The Esquimalt Urban Arts Tour runs this Saturday (Aug. 7) and features artists’ works in residential settings. (Courtesy of the Esquimalt Community Arts Hub)

The Esquimalt Community Arts Hub invites art lovers to partake in its outdoor Esquimalt Urban Arts Tour this Saturday (Aug. 7).

Participants can visit local art displays at various urban farms and gardens around the Township of Esquimalt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 30 designated stops and 45 artists are included in the tour, which requires no registration and can be done on foot, on bike or by car.

Featured works of art will be available for purchase and participants can complete the tour in any order they like, provided they sign in at their first stop. Social distancing and public health orders will be in place.

For more information, visit ecah.ca/urban-arts-tour.

