Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Maja Tait urges suspension of recreational wolf hunting until study completed on its impacts
Three agents were associated with Engel and Volkers, one associated with RE/MAX
Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
National program brings much-needed support to arts community
Police were called to a Blanshard Street shelter just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday
Police were notified about the dangerous driving
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17
Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed
COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65
Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say
Fentanyl believed to be among substances found by RCMP and CFSEU-BC
While most COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed to those in their 70s… Continue reading
Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime
Hundreds support family of well-known Oak Bay man after massive brain stem stroke
320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect
Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public
Saanich firefighters douse Westfalia blaze in 3500-block of Quadra St.
Crews harnessed and pulled up poodle that had fallen about three metres
The $87 million proposed project included a state-of-the-art museum and performing arts centre