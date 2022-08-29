The Great Canadian Beer Festival, here seen in 2019, returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9-10. (Courtesy of Great Canadian Beer Festival)

Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Victoria

Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park for the first time since 2019

Beer lovers will get a chance to sample a selection of 250 beers from 90 breweries as the Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Victoria after a two-year hiatus.

Organizers expect more than 3,500 visitors during each day of the festival, which runs from Sept. 9 to 10 at Royal Athletic Park. It runs from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The event also features food, music and entertainment – including a 100-foot-long inflatable obstacle course to test physical agility.

Single-day tickets are $45 with a two-day pass costing $80. Members of the Victoria Beer Society are eligible for discounted tickets.

For more information, go to victoriabeersociety.com.

