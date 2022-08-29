Beer lovers will get a chance to sample a selection of 250 beers from 90 breweries as the Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Victoria after a two-year hiatus.
Organizers expect more than 3,500 visitors during each day of the festival, which runs from Sept. 9 to 10 at Royal Athletic Park. It runs from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The event also features food, music and entertainment – including a 100-foot-long inflatable obstacle course to test physical agility.
Single-day tickets are $45 with a two-day pass costing $80. Members of the Victoria Beer Society are eligible for discounted tickets.
For more information, go to victoriabeersociety.com.
