Halloween, fall traditions set to begin at Galey Farms in Saanich

Rob Galey, owner of Galey Farms, is gearing up for fun-filled Halloween events this October. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

It’s that time of year again as Galey Farms gears up to stage its annual Halloween and fall events through the month of October – from spooky haunted houses to pumpkin patches, train rides and more.

Rob Galey, owner of the family run farm at 4150 Blenkinsop Rd., is excited to bring back the model where attendees are required to buy tickets online in advance.

“I have always been a huge Halloween fan and things have just kept growing. This is a celebration of the end of our harvest season,” he said. “There’s the Sphinx, the village, dino land, pirate’s island and hayrides are back this year – it’s just fantastic to be able to do what we do with the community.”

Because of COVID-19 public safety guidelines, Galey Farms has implemented a combo pass to be able to limit the number of people attending at one time. The pre-paid passes are intended to help with physical distancing and minimize lineups.

ALSO READ: Saanich looks at fee hikes, annual pass removal for Cedar Hill Golf Course

Pumpkin fest runs by day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by night things get a little spookier with the Festival of Fear running from 6 to 10 p.m.

“If you dare, we have something called CarnEvil, it’s 5,000 square feet of terror,” Galey said. “We have three chicken exits, plus the final exit – it gets bigger and worse as you go through and if you make it to the final exit you’ve done it.”

Tickets are available at galeyfarms.showpass.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EventsHalloween