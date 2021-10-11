Rob Galey, owner of Galey Farms, is gearing up for fun-filled Halloween events this October. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Rob Galey, owner of Galey Farms, is gearing up for fun-filled Halloween events this October. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Halloween, fall traditions set to begin at Galey Farms in Saanich

Tickets available in advance for events running throughout October

It’s that time of year again as Galey Farms gears up to stage its annual Halloween and fall events through the month of October – from spooky haunted houses to pumpkin patches, train rides and more.

Rob Galey, owner of the family run farm at 4150 Blenkinsop Rd., is excited to bring back the model where attendees are required to buy tickets online in advance.

“I have always been a huge Halloween fan and things have just kept growing. This is a celebration of the end of our harvest season,” he said. “There’s the Sphinx, the village, dino land, pirate’s island and hayrides are back this year – it’s just fantastic to be able to do what we do with the community.”

Because of COVID-19 public safety guidelines, Galey Farms has implemented a combo pass to be able to limit the number of people attending at one time. The pre-paid passes are intended to help with physical distancing and minimize lineups.

ALSO READ: Saanich looks at fee hikes, annual pass removal for Cedar Hill Golf Course

Pumpkin fest runs by day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by night things get a little spookier with the Festival of Fear running from 6 to 10 p.m.

“If you dare, we have something called CarnEvil, it’s 5,000 square feet of terror,” Galey said. “We have three chicken exits, plus the final exit – it gets bigger and worse as you go through and if you make it to the final exit you’ve done it.”

Tickets are available at galeyfarms.showpass.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EventsHalloween

Previous story
At the Galleries: Pottery primed for fall solo show

Just Posted

Red Sox baseball pitcher Nick Pivetta celebrates another strikeout to end the inning during Sunday’s game 4 of the American League Divisional Series on Sunday in Boston. Victoria’s Pivetta picked up the win as the Red Sox beat Tampa Bay 6-4 with a walk-off homer in the 13th inning. (Facebook/Boston Red Sox)
Victoria-born pitcher helps propel Red Sox into Monday potential series-clincher

Lorraine Fracy, manager of business development and client services for the Royal Oak Burial Park, stands with a newly implemented statue in the Little Spirits Garden – one that is both raw and captures a mother’s love, she said. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Little Spirits Garden offers a space to remember lost pregnancies or infants in Saanich

Rob Galey gets Pirate’s Island ready for next week’s festivities at Galey Farms. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Halloween, fall traditions set to begin at Galey Farms in Saanich

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fireworks permit required in Greater Victoria