Hot tunes on tap at various sites this summer in Langford

Music in the Park, weeknight show and shines, bands in bike park all open to public

The popular Music in the Park series, which kicks off this Sunday (Juy 11), is one of several live music events taking place at various locations in Langford throughout the summer. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford is hosting a hit parade of events featuring live music this summer for those who like to just tap their toes to the beat, those who prefer to bust a move full-bore and everyone in between.

The fun kicks off this Sunday, July 11 with the return of Music in the Park, a series of outdoor concerts featuring popular bands from across the region.

Although last year’s attendance was limited to some degree by COVID-19 restrictions, event organizer Peter Willing looks forward to large crowds this year at the family-friendly free event.

Music in the Park gets shaking every Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. until the end of August at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Volunteers from the Prince Edward Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Langford will be on hand again selling hot dogs and refreshments in support of local community initiatives.

Willing is excited about a new event this year at Geordie Lunn Bike Park at 2992 Irwin Rd. Solo acts and duos will perform from noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays, starting this weekend and also running to the end of August.

Also new is a weekly Show and Shine at Patio 37 at City Centre Park, happening from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting July 13 and running through the end of August.

“It’s something new we’re trying that brings together live bands, great classic cars and great food,” Willing noted. Patio 37 will also host live bands every Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. until the end of August.

“We’re looking at doing some pop-up events at different locations throughout the summer as well,” he noted.

Check out langford.ca/events/ for more information as it becomes available.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

City of LangfordLive musicWest Shore