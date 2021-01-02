Peninsula artists plan pandemic-friendly spring art show

A previous Saanich Peninsula Arts and Crafts Society Spring Show exhibition space. Organizers are hopeful their 2021 show will happen at the Mary Winspear Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Peninsula Arts and Crafts (SPAC) Society is planting the seed for its annual spring art show, with dates set for April 23 to 25, 2021.

The SPAC has filled the Mary Winspear with art for its exhibition from 1967 through 2019, but saw its April 2020 show cancelled due to COVID-19 regulations. Members organized a mini virtual art show as a safe alternative, and are now preparing to host a safe and exciting art and craft spring show for 2021.

Plans are for about 180 artists to show 600 pieces. The show generally features paintings of many media, from collage, fibre art and pottery to wood turning, sculpture and fine jewelry.

Tickets must be ordered in advance, for $10, through the Mary Winspear Centre box office 250-656-0275. Tickets have a specific time for entry, to ensure social distancing, and each attendee will have 90 minutes in the gallery. There will be no drop-in admission. Art sales will be cash and carry, but pieces will be replaced once sold, so the show appears brand new for all attendees.

The 2021 show is slated for Friday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit spacsociety.com.

