Phillips Brewery hosting live-concert double header next month

Bands including The Beaches, Black Mountain will play in the brewery’s backyard on Sept. 10 and 11

Live concerts are coming to the Phillips Brewery in Victoria this September. (Photo courtesy of Phillips Beer/Twitter)

After pandemic waves brought silence, Victoria airwaves will come alive again with the return of live concerts at Phillips Brewery next month.

A weekend double header will feature music from The Beaches and U.S. Girls on Friday, Sept. 10., followed by Black Mountain, Metz and TEKE::TEKE taking the stage on Saturday (Sept. 11.)

“We are grateful and excited to be able to welcome you back to our Backyard again for live music and good times,” Phillips said on its event webpage. “This year’s Double Header is going to be packed full of amazing memories and fun, but also with our community’s safety at top of mind.”

Attendees will be required to provide proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated – with a vaccination card, vaccination passport or provincial documents – upon entering the venue. The event acknowledges public health guidelines could change in the next month, so Phillips will keep the community updated about their plans and any additional requirements, should they be needed.

Tickets and more information can be found at https://bit.ly/2Vx68GR.

