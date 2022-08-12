The Oak Bay Arts Alive 2022 includes six new works on loan. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

The Oak Bay Arts Alive 2022 includes six new works on loan. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

PHOTOS: Oak Bay pairs opera and ice cream with sculpture launch

Arts Alive 2022 officially opens with musical event

Oak Bay’s parks, recreation and culture staff called on a Pacific Opera Victoria popup and an ice cream truck to officially launch the 2022 Arts Alive sculpture walk Thursday (Aug. 11).

Copper Finch by Erick James stands adjacent to McNeill Bay; Vordr by Frances Semple is in Haynes Park; Natural Connections by Andrea Fritz is at Cadboro Bay Road at Estevan Avenue; Metamorphosis by Peter Vogelaar stands on Oak Bay Avenue near Hampshire; Pushed to the Edge by Ken Meyer is at Hampshire and Oak Bay Avenue and To Stand as One is up among the trees of the Oak Bay Public Reading Garden off Hampshire.

RELATED: Artist sculpts ecosystems in live-edge wood for Oak Bay art walk

The sculpture walk started in 2014 to bring more art into the community in a way that would always be changing, Mayor Kevin Murdoch explained during the launch. Each year artists apply to loan a work to the district. So far more than 50 artists have shown their works.

Murdoch particularly thanked those who loaned their sculptures during the COVID-19 pandemic, whose works lingered longer than average. Oak Bay now boasts 13 permanent sculptures, one mural and a series of painted pianos that go out each summer for the public to play.

This year, six artists loaned six sculptures to add to those previously purchased by the district, or bought by art patrons and donated for the community to enjoy.

The district plans to have maps available for self-guided tours by summers’ end. Following tradition, viewers can also vote online for their favourite sculpture – named Peoples’ Choice at season’s end. Full project details including a downloadable map featuring the locations of the artworks, sponsors and voting information will be available online at oakbay.ca/parks-recreation/arts-culture/artsalive.

RELATED: Kinship connects 6 sculptures that make up Oak Bay Arts Alive

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Arts and Entertainmentoak bay

 

Pacific Opera Victoria singer Allison Ward performs alongside Pushed to the Edge by Ken Meyer is at Hampshire and Oak Bay Avenue during the Arts Alive launch event. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Pacific Opera Victoria singer Allison Ward performs alongside Pushed to the Edge by Ken Meyer is at Hampshire and Oak Bay Avenue during the Arts Alive launch event. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Pushed to the Edge by Ken Meyer stands at Hampshire and Oak Bay Avenue. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Pushed to the Edge by Ken Meyer stands at Hampshire and Oak Bay Avenue. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay’s parks, recreation and culture staff launch Arts Alive 2022 with a Pacific Opera Victoria popup and an ice cream truck Thursday (Aug. 11). (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay’s parks, recreation and culture staff launch Arts Alive 2022 with a Pacific Opera Victoria popup and an ice cream truck Thursday (Aug. 11). (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Alex Chen of Pacific Opera Victoria performs alongside To Stand as One, secured among the trees of the Oak Bay Public Reading Garden off Hampshire. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Alex Chen of Pacific Opera Victoria performs alongside To Stand as One, secured among the trees of the Oak Bay Public Reading Garden off Hampshire. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Pacific Opera Victoria singer Allison Ward serenades adjacent to the sculpture To Stand as One in Oak Bay Public Reading Garden off Hampshire. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Pacific Opera Victoria singer Allison Ward serenades adjacent to the sculpture To Stand as One in Oak Bay Public Reading Garden off Hampshire. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Previous story
Performer brings jazz, pop, contemporary guitar to University of Victoria stage

Just Posted

Victoria’s Dylan Garand got the win between the pipes for Team Canada against Slovakia on Aug. 12 at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships. (Photo by Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada Images)
Victoria goalie Dylan Garand wins first start for Team Canada at World Juniors

The Victoria Shamrocks host the Langley Thunder in game 6 of the Western Lacrosse Association semifinals Sunday and are calling on fans to fill The Q Centre. (Courtesy of Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre)
Victoria Shamrocks call on fans to fill Q Centre for game 6 of semifinals

Metamorphosis by Peter Vogelaar stands on Oak Bay Avenue near Hampshire. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Oak Bay pairs opera and ice cream with sculpture launch

Many CFB Esquimalt workers and those in solidarity rally outside the naval base Aug. 10. The Public Service Alliance of Canada called the federal government’s current wage offer insulting. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Treasury Board looks to get back to bargaining table with CFB Esquimalt union