Rosemarie Liscum is joined by B.C.’s former Lt.-Gov. Stephen Point (left) and Mark Liscum before a performance at the Royal Theatre. The president of Ballet Victoria’s board of directors died this month at the age of 59. (Photo courtesy of Ballet Victoria)

Rosemarie Liscum is joined by B.C.’s former Lt.-Gov. Stephen Point (left) and Mark Liscum before a performance at the Royal Theatre. The president of Ballet Victoria’s board of directors died this month at the age of 59. (Photo courtesy of Ballet Victoria)

Rosemarie Liscum remembered as dedicated, instrumental builder of Victoria Ballet

The president of the ballet company’s board of directors died at the age of 59

Ballet Victoria is honouring a champion of the arts who was instrumental in building the dance company and whose unmatched dedication ensured its success and impact on the community.

Rosemarie Liscum, 59, president of the ballet company’s board of directors, died earlier this month after living through her third cancer diagnosis.

Paul Destrooper, Ballet Victoria’s artistic and executive director, first met Liscum over 35 years ago when they were both young dancers.

“She was absolutely passionate about the art form of ballet,” he said.

The company really started to develop when Liscum first joined as the board’s president in 2008, he said. She was a fundraising force who had an amazing way of getting people excited about the ballet.

“She was incredible at connecting with the community, with different patrons of the art, with people who love ballet, with businesses,” Destrooper said.

He’s eternally grateful for the work Liscum did to grow the company and empower dancers with higher wages and endless support. Whether it was a major performance or a small community event, one constant was that Liscum would be there to watch the group she held so dear.

“She was just such an amazing person with so much empathy and understood how hard the dancers work,” Destrooper said.

And when she wasn’t helping build Ballet Victoria itself, Liscum was expanding the company’s positive outreach in the community – whether it was introducing school kids to ballet or running performances for seniors, who may be more isolated from enjoying the arts as they age, through the company’s Tea for Tutu program.

Ballet Victoria is honouring its board of director’s president, Rosemarie Liscum, who was instrumental in the building the dance company. Liscum died earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Ballet Victoria)

“She was always instrumental for all of these programs,” he said, adding that Liscum championed putting gender and cultural diversity at the forefront of her endeavours.

Although many people have helped the ballet get to where it is today, Destrooper said Liscum was the thread who brought everyone together.

Outside of the ballet, Liscum was also involved in putting on the Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s Visions gala and the Women of Distinction awards.

Liscum overcame two previous cancer diagnoses over the last 20 years. Destrooper said it was Liscum’s passion for dance that kept her going through her most recent diagnosis. She watched every one of the company’s taped performances and made every virtual board meeting since her cancer returned last spring.

Even with the cancer attacking her spine and motor skills, she still chaired last month’s board meeting.

“I hope we’ll have more champions in the community like her,” Destrooper said. “She worked hard, but I know that it gave her as much as she gave.”

Ballet Victoria will be creating a legacy fund in Liscum’s memory that people can donate to. The fund will benefit one local dancer or artist through dance award or scholarship every year.

READ: North Saanich school plants a seed in the fight against climate change

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Student artists explore the meaning of kindness

Just Posted

A winning lottery worth $1 million that was sold in Sooke has not been claimed. (Nathan Denette - The Canadian Press)
$1-million lottery winner still hasn’t stepped forward

Ticket sold in Sooke last month

(Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

Departments still waiting despite being identified as a priority, leadership concerned about safety

Anabelle and Hunter, both in Grade 3, have helped with the West Shore garden this year. Hunter loves Swiss chard, which he’s munching on here. Anabelle’s favourite is beets. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Student harvested, sorted, packed seeds set for sale at Langford store

Gardens went to seed over COVID, now seeds are packaged for sale

This pair is being sought by Saanich police and the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers after allegedly purchasing snacks with a credit card that was reported stolen around April 8. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)
Suspects sought after snack run with stolen credit card in Saanich

Large bill racked up on card reported stolen in early April

This sign appeared on the remains of the Monterey cypress that stood at 9717 Second St. after crews had taken it down. Council voted 4-3 to approve the removal of the tree. (Holly McKay/Submitted)
Sidney residents angry about removal of downtown tree

‘Shame On You’ sign aimed at councillors appears on logs

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

An air ambulance touched down at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23, along Laburnum Road in Qualicum Beach to retrieve a burn victim. (Michael Briones photo)
Air ambulance lands on Qualicum Beach road to lift badly burned man to hospital

Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department says fire started inside an RV

The Snowbirds are returning to train in Comox in May. File photo
Snowbirds returning to Vancouver Island in May

Flight team is following COVID-19 protocols for spring training in Comox

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Most Read