The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra will perform two concerts in April featuring the works of Rossini, Mozart, and Vaughan Williams. (Shutterstock)

Sooke Phil’s 25th season continues with fourth concert

Orchestra performs in Metchosin on April 1 and in Sooke on April 2

Music enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the fourth concert of the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra’s 25th season.

The orchestra will perform at St. Mary’s Church in Metchosin on April 1, and at the Sooke Community Hall on April 2.

The program features work by Rossini, Mozart, and Vaughan Williams, with Yariv Aloni conducting.

Nancy Washeim, a soprano who has been a favourite soloist with the Sooke Phil since moving to the West Coast 20 years ago, will sing two arias from Mozart’s Mass in C minor, K427, also known as The Great Mass.

The concert will open with Rossini’s famous overture to The Thieving Magpie. Following this, Washeim will perform Mozart’s arias, and then the orchestra will present Vaughan Williams’ Symphony No.3, known as The Pastoral.

This symphony was written in 1922 and was inspired by the composer’s experiences as a British Army Medical Corps soldier during the First World War. The work is dark, lyrical, and powerful, and it reflects the composer’s memories of ambulance crews setting out over quiet hills to search for casualties at the end of a day of fighting.

The Metchosin concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday concert in Sooke will start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at Sookephil.ca, Little Vienna Bakery and Pharmasave in Sooke.

