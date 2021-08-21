The Singles Amazing Race comes to Greater Victoria

A Fresh Connections event from this year, gathering single Vancouver islanders together to form friendships and relationships. (Courtesy of Fresh Connections)

It may not come with breathtaking world travel and a $1-million prize, but Victoria’s Singles Amazing Race does promise a shot at love.

Rather than testing the strength of relationships, as the show notoriously does, the Singles Amazing Race will provide a chance to build them.

Gathering at The Oaks Restaurant and Tearoom, racers will fuel up on tasty appetizers before setting out on a competitive 1.5-kilometre journey around Oak Bay. They’ll be asked to solve clues and search for historic monuments before racing back to the restuarant. The fastest and slowest teams are promised prizes, and a cash bar will be available.

READ ALSO: Dating changed during the pandemic, apps are following suit

The event is hosted by Fresh Connections, a Vancouver Island start-up focused on creating friendships and relationships for Island singles. In the past, it’s hosted speed dating, barbeques, bowling and holiday mixers.

The Singles Amazing Race is scheduled for Sept. 18. Tickets and details can be found at freshconnections.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Eventsoak bayVictoria