Victoria’s Bateman gallery goes online to bring nature, art into homes

A screengrab of the virtual tour at the Nature Gallery shows the coloured dots where visitors can ‘stand’ to see the gallery. (batemanfoundation.org)

While the Gallery of Nature is off limits during the new COVID-19 world, the Bateman Foundation is committed to connecting people to nature using art.

The new initiative Online @ Bateman Foundation features a growing digital resource so the public can explore the gallery exhibits, master basic art skills, and learn about the local environment even in self-isolation.

The temporary closure of the Gallery of Nature coincided with the opening of a new exhibit – Castaways: Art From the Material World – a mixed media conversation about climate change and the textile industry, featuring work by 20 female artists made entirely from recycled materials. With 3D tours online, visitors can virtually experience this show that tells the story of a planet in crisis. Viewers click on coloured dots to “walk around” the gallery, see the installations, and hear from the artists. A virtual tour of a new Bateman showcase, The World of Robert Bateman, is also in the works.

READ MORE: About mental health in Greater Victoria

For those homeschooling or looking for new activities, Online @ Bateman Foundation features free downloads of educational resources based on the foundation’s flagship Nature Sketch program. From colouring sheets to lesson plans, the digital program teaches participants about art and nature using the techniques and philosophies of legendary Canadian artist and naturalist Robert Bateman.

Also in these uncertain times, many people will be feeling the effects on their mental health. The Bateman Foundation has collaborated with Black Press Media and other community partners to produce a Mental Health Resource Guide.

“Our mission of engaging the public to the health and beauty of nature has never been so important as during these stressful times, and we are honoured to be featured in the new Black Press Mental Health Guide, helping people manage anxiety through simple art activities in nature,” said Peter Ord, executive director of the Bateman Foundation.

The guide is available online at vicnews.com/e-editions.

Find all the Online @ Bateman Foundation content at batemanfoundation.org/online.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and culture