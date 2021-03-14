Waterway theatre display seeks plays, actors for 2021 SKAMpede in Victoria

Lekwungen Traditional Dancers perform during the 2020 SKAMpede in Victoria. (Courtesy Theatre SKAM) Conversations with the Sea from Impulse Theatre during the 2020 SKAMpede in Victoria. (Courtesy Theatre SKAM) The Goosening performed by SNAFU during the 2020 SKAMpede in Victoria. (Courtesy Theatre SKAM) Conversations with the Sea from Impulse Theatre during the 2020 SKAMpede in Victoria. (Courtesy Theatre SKAM) Lekwungen Traditional Dancers perform during the 2020 SKAMpede in Victoria. (Courtesy Theatre SKAM)

Theatre SKAM is looking to rustle up submissions of interest for SKAMpede 2021.

The 2021 festival will look similar to 2020, according to Logan Swain, production manager. Audience members will sign up for physically-distanced bike or walking tours consisting of small groups of up to 12 individuals. Physically-distanced viewing areas will be allotted at each outdoor show.

Organizers are in need of short new works and offer paid youth opportunities.

READ ALSO: Annual Skampede live theatre event rolls along the Galloping Goose Trail

Vancouver Island performing arts companies and individual artists can submit eight- to 10-minute new works to be performed outdoors in Victoria on July 10 and 11.

There is a special submission category for a play to be performed by the SKAM Young Company, a Theatre SKAM youth acting troupe of four members aged 15 to 19. There is also an opportunity for youth to apply to be both company actors and members of the SYC play selection committee. The chosen playwright will be paid $600 and both actors and selected committee members will be compensated with honoraria.

SKAMpede Festival, now in its 13th year, displays short, family-friendly performances of all types in a spectacle along the Galloping Goose Trail. Audiences of the past have taken in comedy, drama, storytelling, spoken word, improv, music, puppetry, dance and more. Up to 12 short works will be programmed this year.

All interested artists, playwrights can submit at skam.ca until March 16. Email logan@skam.ca for more information.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Theatre