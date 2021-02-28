Home staging 101: Edit and accessorize!

What message does your home send to potential buyers? The right staging profiles your home in the best light, allowing homebuyers to see its possibilities.

The process starts with editing your own personal belongings, explains Dawn, a professional stager with the Saanich Peninsula’s Holmes Realty, host of Black Press Media’s Real Estate TV.

Leaving a few core pieces to work with, Dawn’s staging team will bring in all the complementary furnishings and accessories.

“It really works – we want people to love it,” she says, leading viewers through the staging reveal of this beautiful waterfront property in Sidney.

“Rooms are enhanced with mirrors, toss cushions and bedding to showcase the home to its full potential,” Dawn says. “We did a lot of editing, brought in a lot of art and decor. And now we have this amazing space ready for sale.”

Join Michelle Holmes and your Holmes Realty hosts each Monday for a chance to learn about the Saanich Peninsula, about making the most of your real estate experience and a little bit about real estate as well.

Questions? They’ll be happy to answer those too!

To learn more, visit holmesrealty.com or call them today at 250-656-0911.