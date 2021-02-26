Cooking with fresh, seasonal, local food

– Words by Susan Lundy Photography by Don Denton
A Q&A with Executive Chef Ken Nakano, Inn at Laurel Point
Western Speedway property is up for rezoning
Landis Carmichael is the 2021 recipient of the Emergency Services Award
Theatre applying to return to doing our household-only private rentals
Adverse weather causes cancellations across several BC Ferries routes
Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen drown while ‘puddle-jumping’ in pickup truck
The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading
While Victoria remains one of the most expensive cities in the country… Continue reading
Team to consist of SD68 and Island Health staff, according to B.C. Ministry of Education
More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health
Ella Donovan’s tumour began a tumultuous time, but community support eased the burden
A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal
The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions
Night work scheduled for Thursday, early Friday morning
$1-million project is part of the B.C. Rural Economic Recovery program
More arguments against fee hikes, pay parking at nine parks, brought forward by committee members
Warship leaves on six-month deployment
Victim, struck with coffee cup and then stabbed, suffers minor injuries; suspect arrested
Supreme Court refusal a victory for Canada’s independent internet providers, may lead to lower prices