Secrets and Lives with Eva Chan

Eva Chan is owner and operator of Energy Wellness Medispa located between Kitsilano and Point Grey. She is a licensed aesthetician, holds a CIDESCO Diploma in Beauty Therapy and has been in the beauty industry for the past three decades.

Eva, who moved to Vancouver with her parents when she was seven years old, has been treating clients since 1990. She opened Energy Wellness Medispa 11 years ago, moving to her new location in 2015. She’s loved seeing how the industry has grown and developed as newer technologies become available.

“I’ve always had a wellness attitude towards skincare and beauty,” says Eva, adding that “giving and receiving of energy” as part of this “marriage” between the individual and the technology is her “secret” to success.

“This is how the name Energy Wellness Medispa came to be,” says Eva. “I recognize the importance of customizing a treatment plan that works for my clients’ concerns and goals…I see each client as a partner and enjoy building relationships as we embark on their beauty and wellness journey together.”

Because there are now so many treatment options, she says, it’s “amazing to be an aesthetician and beauty expert today.”

She point specifically to new, non-surgical technologies like TempSure Envi and FlexSure from Cynosure.

“Envi treatments tighten up the face and feel like a hot stone massage,” she says. “FlexSure is like the ‘ultimate body boost,’ and it can be done in 15 minutes, so my clients come in on their lunch breaks.”

Combining the technologies with natural healing methods like facial reflexology and acupoints targets both the inside and outside of the skin, she adds.

Enthusiastic, friendly and knowledgeable, Eva is a natural fit for a business that is based on building a relationship with clients, and it was the people that drew her to the industry in the first place.

“Even after 30 years in the industry, I love that there are always more things to learn and opportunities to grow every day.”

Outside of work, Eva enjoys swimming, tai chi and gardening, and is an active member of her neighbourhood, supporting the many local businesses in the community.

The 7 Sins

Envy:

Whose shoes would you like to walk in?

My father. He is a man who is a fine example of someone who lives in the present moment. He’s found his passion in life and pursued it.

Gluttony:

What is the food you could eat over and over again?

I would say a peanut butter and jelly sandwich! When I moved to Canada when I was seven years old, this was one of the first sandwiches that I ate, and I remember it just made me glow from head to toe. To this day, that feeling is still there every time I bite into one.

Greed:

You’re given $1 million that you have to spend selfishly. What would you spend it on?

Oh, I would go to Byron Bay in Australia and do yoga-lates. Immerse in the culture and get pampered with massages and facials anytime I want.

Wrath:

Pet peeves?

Something that really bothers me is people hanging things off the backs of chairs! It seems so odd, I know, but if I see a coat or a scarf or anything on the back of a chair, I just really feel the need to hang it on a hook. It might be saying something about my love for an organized and tidy space.

Sloth:

Where would you spend a long time doing nothing?

I have never been great at doing nothing, but I would have to say my favourite place to sit and relax is my balcony on a summer evening. It’s great to bring a cup of tea or even a nice cocktail out onto the balcony and watch the sun set over the mountains when the sky is clear.

Pride:

What is the one thing you’re secretly proud of?

I am truly very proud of how I have handled everything professionally during this pandemic. In early 2020, I employed an aesthetician and skin specialist who had prior experience with the Australian skincare line O Cosmedics, which I bought into the spa. This was a really big commitment and with Melissa flying in from Australia just two weeks prior to the lockdown, things didn’t go exactly as planned! However, we used the time to develop a website, launch our social media presence and completely overhaul the salon to create a beautiful, safe place to welcome our clients back. I am so proud of what we achieved; I feel we really managed to make the best out of a less than ideal situation.

Lust:

What makes your heart beat faster?

I get such a thrill from attending industry trade shows around the world. I really feel like a kid in a candy store, exploring all the new treatments and products and making sure I keep my own salon up to date.

Lifestyle